<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned a Legal Practitioner, Akeem Jimoh, before a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on a one count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence.

Barrister Jimoh was arraigned before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar.

The accused person according to the EFCC allegedly received various some of monies under the pretence of helping people to buy land within Ilorin Metropolis but diverted the money for his personal use.

According to the charge, “That you, Barrister Akeem Jimoh, sometime in August, 2011 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of the honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of #150,000.00 (One hundred and fifty thousand naira) from one Mr Ogunleye Dare Benjamin on the false that one plot of land (behind Alao Farm, Tanke Area, Ilorin, Kwara State) which you knew to be false punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud Related Offences Act No.14 of 2006.”

The accused pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him.

Defence Counsel, V O Aluko who led five other lawyers however moved an oral application for bail pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

He argued that the offence allegedly committed by the accused is bailable.

But prosecuting lawyer, Sessan Ola opposed the oral application for bail, insisting that the proper bail application is yet to be filed before the court.

Ola urged the Presiding Judge to remand the accused person in prison and order accelerated hearing of the matter.

Justice Abdulgafar however over ruled the oral application for bail and order the accused be remanded in the EFCC custody.

The case has been adjourned till Monday 15 July 2019 for hearing of the bail application.