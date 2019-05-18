<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Concerned by rising crimes and several attempts on the lives of prominent traditional rulers in the state, as well as the recent kidnapping of the Enogie of Ukhiri in Ikpoba-Okha Council Area by suspected Fulani herders, Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, yesterday, tasked the state police command to focus on security and protection of lives and properties.

The traditional rulers observed that the current wave of crime in the state, especially kidnapping and armed robbery across the three senatorial zones, was alarming.

The Council unanimously made the appeal at its quarterly meeting held at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, shortly after the Commissioner of Police, Mr Danmallam Mohammed, briefed the council on the security situation in the state.

It also directed the State Commissioner of Police to immediately arrest and prosecute criminal elements conniving with dubious police officers in sabotaging the efforts of the government and traditional rulers in stamping out crimes in the state.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Oba, resolved to prevail on the state government to provide the needed equipment, including marine surveillance facilities to assist the Police Command in order to tackle rising crimes in the state.

The Council passed a vote of confidence on governor Godwin Obaseki, the APC and PDP for their orderliness during the just concluded general elections in the state and requested President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the appointment of a full fledged minister for Edo State in his next cabinet.