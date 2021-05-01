The Police Command in Edo on Friday announced the arrest of five notorious armed robbery suspects in connection with the theft of two vehicles.

This was contained in a statement issued in Benin by SP Kontongs Bello, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command.

Bello disclosed that the suspects were arrested within Edo and Kogi on Tuesday and Thursday, adding that they had all confessed to the crimes, while investigation is still ongoing.





He also disclosed that the suspects will soon be charged to courts as soon as investigation is concluded.

He, however, disclosed that the stolen vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a Lexus 330 Sport Utility Vehicle, had been recovered by men of the command.

The spokesman noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, had reiterated his commitment to rid the state of criminal activities.

He quoted Ogbadu as saying that with good and timely information from the people of the state, crime will be reduced.