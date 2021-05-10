The Police Command in Edo said on Monday that it had arrested 54 suspects for various crimes and offences in the last one week.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Kontongs Bello, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin.

Bello said the suspects were arrested within the last one week in various parts of the state.

He explained that they were arrested for crimes ranging from alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, murder, rape to break-in and arson.





The PPRO reteirated the command’s resolve to rid the state of every crime and criminality.

According to him, the Edo Commissioner for Police, Phillip Ogbadu, has given assurance to residents of the state that the command will not relent in its efforts to make the state crime free.

He also quoted Ogbadu as saying that police worked more with intelligence and information.

Bello said the police boss had called on residents of the state to always avail the law enforcement agents of information to enable them rid the state of crime and criminality.