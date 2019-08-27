<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Doctors at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital have down tools following the abduction of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Sylvanus Okogbenin.

Okogbenin was abducted at Ramat Park in Ikpoba-Okha local government while going to the Benin Airport to catch a flight to Abuja.

Two policemen were killed in the process while some passersby were hit with stray bullet.

It was gathered that the kidnappers were yet to make demands for ransom payment.

The doctors under the auspices of Association of Residents Doctors and the Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) staged a peaceful protest over the abduction.

Branch chairman of the ARD, Dr. Julian Ojebor, said the protest was to press for the unconditional release of their boss.

Ojebor said they were shocked about the kidnapping after the release of two of their staff.

His words: “This is one kidnapping too many. We had lost a staff to kidnappers in 2013. We decided to shut down because we are now afraid to go to Agbor or Benin.

“The highway is no longer safe for us. We will not go to work until the highways are made safe and our CMD released.

“The Consultants are on partial shutdown and the emergency unit will be opened.”

Spokesman for the hospital, Mr. Ernest Ohue, who confirmed the peaceful protest, said they have commenced prayers for the safe return of their boss.

Ohue said the doctors have vowed not to return to work until Prof. Okogbenin is released.

He said the hospital was still open to receive patients.