



The Edo Chief Judge, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, says two courts have been designated to hears human trafficking offences in order to give accelerated hearing to cases of human trafficking.

The chief judge urged judges to rise above sentiments in the dispensation of justice, and should be firm and not swayed by name dropping.

She spoke on Wednesday in Benin, when she received Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, the Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), who paid her a courtesy visit.

The chief judge noted that issues of human trafficking had become embarrassing to the country and urged stakeholders to put hands on deck to check the trend.

Ikponmwen said that human trafficking is a heinous crime, adding that perpetrators would be punished accordingly.

Earlier Okah-Donli appreciated the Edo chief judge for dedicating two courts to hear cases of human trafficking for speedy dispensation of justice.

She however appealed that judges presiding over the courts should study the NAPTIP Law 2015 in order to be properly guided.

She said that the law stipulates stringent penalty for human traffickers, and stressed that judges should be conversant with the NAPTIP Law.

The director general also appealed for speedy documentation of testimonies of victims to avoid them “caving in to threats from traffickers.’’