



A suspected member of Eiye confraternity, Leviticus Okon, who was arrested while on his way to kill a rival cult member, has said that the ongoing cult war between Eiye and Aye confraternity in the state is a generational war.

Leviticus was paraded alongside 81 suspected cultists arrested in connection with the ongoing cult war.

Police described Leviticus as a dangerous killer cultist.

Leviticus told newsmen only one of his victims died while the other escaped with bullet wound.

He was arrested along Second East Circular road while he and other cultists were on their way to kill a rival cult member

His words, “the first person I shot did not die. The other one died. We were on our way to kill another person when we were arrested.

“The one we killed is a bus conductor. He is a member of Aye. The fight is generational fight. The fight does not end.”

Meanwhile, in Uromi, the police arrested one Micheal Ebhodaghe and Henry Ighalo for selling arms and cartridges to cultists in the locality.

An army deserter, Private Mbawa Lucky was paraded for belonging to one of the cult groups.

The Edo Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammed Dan Mallam, said the suspects would soon be charged to court.