Chairman of Esan West local government area, Hon Patrick Aguinede, has faulted the Nigeria Police report that the killing of some students at a graduation party on Tuesday night was cult related.

Hon Aguinede said investigation showed that there was disagreement among some ‘G-boys’ also known as Yahoo Yahoo, over money sharing.

Some final year students of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were killed by gunmen at the party.

The slain corps member was said to have visited her boyfriend who was said to be the target of the gunmen.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said a rival cult gang did the killing.

But Aguinede said the killers missed their target and angrily killed five persons at the party.

He urged security agencies to beef up surveillance around the community.

He said, “The true position is that it was not cult related as being speculated. It has to do with disagreement over money.

“We gathered that those G-boys from places like Kenya were quarrelling over money.

“It is unfortunate that the boy they came for escaped and they now killed five persons. Four boys and a girl.”