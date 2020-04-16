<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Edo State Government, on Thursday in Benin, said it had completed a 30-bed facility, with 15 ventilators and other important equipment to treat COVID-19 patients in the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who is the Chairman Sub-committee on COVID-19 pandemic, disclosed this when he led top government officials and health functionaries to inspect the facility.

He expressed the state government’s readiness to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said the state government was determined to ensure that the people of the state were rescued from the pandemic, adding that the new 30-bed facility at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital was built within 12 days.

“This is an additional facility built within 12 days due to the government’s commitment to ensuring that Edo people who get infected with the virus get the best treatment.





“This is not a makeshift hospital, but a permanent one built for Edo people.

“The facilities here will assist the patients to get well quickly, as there are internet facilities and cable channels that will enable them be abreast of happenings around the world.

“We have 15 ventilators in this centre. We have a 30-bed space, with one ventilator to two beds,” the deputy governor said.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, said the COVID-19 complex at Stella Obasanjo Hospital was a three-in-one facility.

“The Stella Obasanjo Hospital is a 158-bed facility, which will serve as a holding centre, in addition to the newly-completed 30-bed facility.

“We urge anyone in the state, who has any symptom relating to Coronavirus to visit the hospital to meet trained doctors and nurses there,” Mr Okundia said.