The kidnappers of Edo State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Emmanuel Agbale, it was gathered last night, have contacted the family.

A source said the kidnappers told the family that the commissioner was in their custody, and were said to have begun negotiations on his possible release.

However, the source, who is close to the family, did not disclose what ransom the kidnappers were demanding.

“They have contacted the family and are talking. The family members were even allowed to speak with the commissioner to be sure he is alive, but they are talking,” he said.





The police, on its part, said they have deployed men of several departments, including anti-kidnapping and other special squads, on the trail of the kidnappers.

“We have deployed men from various departments and we are working to ensure that he is released,” Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said.

Agbale was kidnapped last Friday on Benin-Ekpoma Road and his police orderly killed in the process.

An eyewitness said the heavily-armed hoodlums suddenly emerged from the bush and shot directly into Agbale’s car, which forced the driver to stop.

“They first killed the police orderly on the spot and abducted the Edo Commissioner to an unknown destination,” the witness said.