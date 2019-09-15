<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, has urged South-East governors to emulate their Enugu counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to curb the activities of criminal herdsmen in the zone.

Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, the secretary-general of the group, who commended Ugwuanyi for his ”demonstration of seriousness to combat insecurity and checkmate rogue herdsmen head on,” added that ”the immediate recruitment of thousands of able bodied young people, equipped with brand new vehicles and auto bikes is comforting.”

He said: ”The tight structure of the newly created forest guards and the radio equipment provided them is assuring. We have dutifully criticised in the past, therefore it is only fair and just that we commend, when the government does the right thing.

”We are also happy to note that all over the state, the people’s mood has changed from fear and trepidation to gladness and hope. The total coverage of all the wards and villages in the state by this novel outfit is reassuring to the people.

”We therefore plead with the other sister-states to copy immediately, in order to secure our region from blood thirsty killers, whom we believe will find it extremely difficult to terrorise our communities any more. We say kudos to the governor, as we hope this move will finally put to an end disturbing incursions into our communities by unwelcome troublemakers.”