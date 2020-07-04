



Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has condemned in strong terms arrest of its chairman, Comrade Tony Nwizi, who was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

The council described the action as worrisome and complete violation of his human rights, calling for his immediate release.

According to a statement signed by the Vice Chairman of the Council, Comrade Benjamin Nworie, the arrest was made by an armed squad in the early hours at the Chairman’s residence in Abakaliki.

The statement reads in full: “The Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) received a distress call from the wife of chairman of the Council, Mrs Joy Tony Nwizi, that armed squad stormed their residence in Abakaliki at about 6:30 am on Saturday and whisked her Husband, Comrade Tony Nwizi away.





“The Council therefore notes with dismay that the gestapo arrest of the chairman in such brazen violation of his fundamental human rights is highly condemnnable. It’s more worrisome and embarrassing as the sting operation was skechy to the Ebonyi State Police Command, whose disposition to the incident when some members of the Union visited the command gave no hope on the true identity and purpose of the arrest.

“The unfortunate arrest of Comrade Tony Nwizi is highly condemnable worsened by the fact that his arrest was shrouded by uncertainties as officers on duty at the Area command actually confirmed that the armed squad refused to identify themselves or present warrant of arrest.

“This ugly development fueled suspicion that it was a clear case of abduction.”