Suspected hoodlums have burnt some parts of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

Two security guards sustained injuries in the attack which happened in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Newsmen gathered that the hoodlums scaled the court perimeter fence to carry out the attacks.

However, the hoodlums used petrol bomb to perpetrate the act.

Areas affected were the court’s library while the security post was badly damaged.

Our Correspondent, who visited the Court on Tuesday morning, sighted a detachment of policemen with three patrol vehicles positioned at strategic positions.





Efforts to gain access to the court premises failed, as the security guards said the Registrar instructed them not to allow non-staff in.

The State Police Spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

Odah said the hoodlums came in large number and set a section of the court ablaze.

She, however, said that fire fighters quickly intervened and quenched the fire.

“Hoodlums came in their large number and set a section of the court ablaze, but fire fighters promptly came and quenched the fire, “she said.The attack has caused panic and forced the state operatives to be on alert.