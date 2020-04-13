<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Sunday, ordered the arrest of the traditional rulers of Umuogodoakpu-Ngbo and Ohankwu communities in the Ohaukwu and Ikwo local government areas of the state.

The governor gave the order over the missing of a naval officer and the killing of a 70-year-old woman in both communities.

Umahi also ordered the arrest of the coordinators of the Ohaukwu West and Ikwo East development centres, Stephen Ogenyi and Mr Ekuma Emmanuel, respectively, both in Ohaukwu and Ikwo LGAs over the two incidents.





Umahi, who stated this during his Easter broadcast, equally suspended the technical assistants, senior technical assistants, executive assistants, laison officers, management committee members and other appointees from both communities.

The naval officer got missing at Eguorie village while a 70-year-old woman was also allegedly killed by Ohankwu people of the Ikwo LGA of the state.

According to Umahi, if by Tuesday the monarchs failed to provide information on the identities of perpetrators of the incidents that led to the missing of the naval officer and killing of the woman, they would be dethroned.