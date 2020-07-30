



Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has condoled with the Nigeria Police and families of its personnel killed by armed robbers in Ebonyi on Wednesday.

Recall that the robbers were said to have opened fire on the police vehicle escorting a bullion van from Enugu en route Ebonyi at the popular Ezzamgbo Junction of the Enugu-Abakiliki Federal highway.

The failed robbery operation, however, resulted in the killing of four officers and men of the police and wounding of two others, a police man and the bank’s bullion driver.

Umahi’s condolence was conveyed in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Francis Nwaze.

He described the incident as a colossal loss.





“It is with great sadness that I received the news of our dear police officers who died while serving our country.

“I heartily commiserate with the families of the deceased and the Nigerian police in general and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement read.

The governor urged Ebonyi people not to panic due to the incident as everything was under control.

“Let me assure the public that the Ebonyi police command is making all efforts, harnessing all available intelligence apparatus to ‘bring the culprits to book.

“The command has also tightened the state’s boundaries against the entrance of hoodlums,” the statement read.