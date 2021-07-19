Ebonyi community petitions governor, IGP over killings

Amaeze Community, Ishiagu in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State has raised the alarm over the incessant killings and attacks in the area by suspected hoodlums allegedly working for a political stakeholder from the community.

The community in the petition dated 25 June 2021 addressed to Governor David Umahi and the inspector general of police and made available to newsmen said between March and June this year, the community had lost three persons in the acts with many injured.

One of the community leaders, Chief Gilbert Okorie who briefed reporters in Abakaliki the state capital over the incident, accused a group of recruited young men by a politician of carrying out the killings and attacks on innocent members of the community.

He listed those killed in the incessant attacks to include one, Denis Chibueze Igwe, Orji Paul who he said was killed and his corpse dumped inside quarry pit, among others.

Okorie stated that trouble started when the political stakeholder who comes from a different community attempted to impose a Town Union President against the wish of the people adding that since the attempt failed, the hoodlums had continued to unleash mayhem on the people.