A teacher at Madonna Secondary School, Umuhuali in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, John Odah, has slumped on his way to the bathroom and later died in a hospital.

The teacher, a native of Ohinya village in Ukawu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state, is a graduate of Mass Communication and a Masters Degree student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State.

Odah was said to be due for external defence of his Masters degree programme few days before his demise.

Newsmen who visited the school gathered that until his death, the diseased was a Civic Education teacher who was described as “dedicated” by the students.

Our source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Sir Odah was an ex-seminarian and our dedicated Civic Education teacher.

“He has been in this School since 2006 until the 5th July, 2018 when he met his sudden death….”

Narrating further, our source said Odah was full of life a day before his demise.

“He even took part in supervision of the then ongoing third term examinations, played football during the school’s normal evening sports where he even scored a goal but slumped on his way to the bathroom to freshen up after the exercise,” the source lamented.

It was, however, gathered that Odah, who lived within the school compound, received some First Aid treatment courtesy of his colleagues and neighbours before being rushed to Annunciation Hospital, Emene, Enugu State, where he was diagnosed of high blood pressure among other few body malfunctions.

He gave up the ghost before dawn.

The death, which was described by the majority of the students as a deadly blow on their school, was yet to be confirmed by the Police.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, when contacted, said the Command has not received such a report.

Meanwhile, a villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the death as ominous, revealing that two students have also suddenly died in the school within the year.

The private school was said to be managed by a Catholic Priest whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filling this report.