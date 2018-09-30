An explosive device suspected to be dynamite exploded on Sunday near the Rivers State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

The defeating sound of the explosion had caused panic as many party supporters rushed out to have a glimpse of what happened.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred less than 50 metres to the state APC secretariat.

However, party members and supporters, who blamed the ugly incident on the activities of miscreants, went back to the secretariat to continue with their preparation for the governorship primary in the state.