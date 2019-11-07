<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A young woman, who dumped her three-month-old baby on the street of Ugbe Akoko in the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State last week, Monsuratu Arogundade, has been released by the police.

Arogundade, 23, abandoned the baby on the street and ran away, but some good Samaritans picked up the child and reported the matter to the police.

It was gathered that the baby was later handed over to officials of the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Arogundade said at the office of a lawyer in Ikare Akoko, Mr Lanre Kareem, that she lost her mind when she took the decision to abandon the child and appealed to the government to release the baby to her.

“I want to beg the government to pardon me and release my baby to me; I didn’t know what I was doing that day; I lost my mind at that period,” she stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph, said the young mother was not prosecuted because of the baby.