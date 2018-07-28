As part of efforts to rid Adamawa State of miscreants and hoodlums, the Adamawa State Police Command and the Department of State Services have smashed a notorious gang known as Shilla Boys, which specialized in hand-sets snatching, pick-pocketing, raping of under-aged girls and other social vices in Yola, the state capital and its environs.

Over fifty young boys whose ages range between 15 and 20 years were members of the criminal group that had been terrorizing the state especially during festive periods when they attacked their victims with the use of tricycle called KEKE NAPEP.

They were arrested in separate operations by the DSS and the police at Aisha Ghandi Night club and small Sambisa forest near Moddibo Adama University of Technology, Yola. They were found in possession of dangerous weapons used in attacking their victims.

The suspects were later taken before the Nasarawa Area court in Jimeta by officials of the Department of State Security Services.

The presiding Magistrate Japheth Ibrahim Basani then ordered that they should be remanded in Jimeta and Yola prisons pending further investigations.

Spokesman of the state police command S.P Othman Abubakar confirmed that some of the suspects included those who had earlier been arrested and prosecuted but granted bail by the court.

Abubakar lamented that the judiciary was not helping matters in fighting crime in the state as dangerous criminals arrested by the police and taken to court were immediately released into the society while the parents should also share in the blame for their failure to monitor their children.