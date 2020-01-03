<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services has finally arrested the mastermind of the hoax marriage between President Muhammadu Buhari and his Minister of Humanitarian Services, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The arrest of Kabiru Mohammed, a native of Kano State by operatives of the secret service, comes three months after the purveyor of the fake news had created a storm across the globe with a phantom wedding card announcing the planned wedlock between Buhari and Sadiya at the National Mosque Abuja on October 11, 2019.

The internet went agog after the fake news had gone viral despite rebuttals by the Presidency, forcing some Nigerians to still throng to the National Mosque for the wedding that never was.

A top DSS official confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Friday, saying, “Yes, the suspect, Kabiru Mohammed, has been arrested by our operatives and he is with us”.

The official did not give further details about the suspect and when he was likely to appear in court.