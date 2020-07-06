



The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, according to media reports.

The EFCC boss was arrested for travelling to the United Arab Emirates during the period the country was on a coronavirus-enforced lockdown without the authorisation of President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a report by online medium.





Magu said he travelled to the Middle Eastern country for an investigation, but he was detained by the secret police on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Magu has been the EFCC’s acting chairman since 2015, with his appointment rejected twice by the Senate due to a damaging DSS report about his unsuitability for the role.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, also recently sent a petition to President Buhari accusing Magu of corruption.