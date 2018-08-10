The Police on Friday arraigned a 29-year-old dry cleaner, Benjamin Ayuba, in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly selling his customer’s clothes.

The defendant, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja, was arraigned for alleged criminal breach of trust.

The prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that one Abubakar Abdullahi of Department of State Services, FCT Command, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on August 3.

He said the complainant, on May 8, entrusted nine clothes valued at N119,000 to the defendant to wash for him.

He further said the defendant dishonestly sold the said clothes and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 312 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Anenin Enabosi urged the court t‎o grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, assuring the court that a reasonable surety would be provided.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum, that must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until September 17 for hearing.