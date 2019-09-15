<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than nine persons sustained various degrees of injuries when an allegedly drunk policeman, identified as Sgt. Taiwo Orisadare, allegedly stabbed nine persons at a club in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Friday.

The policeman, attached to Area Commander’s office, Akure, allegedly stabbed the victims who were said to be young men at a popular club located at Alagbaka, GRA, Akure, during a brawl that ensued among them.

According to an eyewitnesses, the policeman, who was allegedly drunk, started harassing the victims who had come to relax at the club.

It was also gathered that trouble began when the policeman began pestering and harassing one of the victims.

The source said, “It was so clear that he (Orisadare) was so drunk and was already becoming something else at the club.

“He won’t just listen to those trying to tell him to take things easy. It got to a point that things went awry as he started attacking everyone he could lay his hands on.

“In total, he stabbed nine people before he could be overpowered.”

Another source said some of the victims of the attack were currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in Akure, while some were in critical condition.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident.

When contacted on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and stated that everyone involved was engaged in a brawl.

He also disclosed that the alleged policeman was also injured in the fight and had been taken to the hospital.

“They was a fight between the policeman and the boys, but we have started investigation into matter.

“All those involved in the brawl are already in the hospital receiving treatment.

“But if at the end of the day we find our man culpable, we will deal with him because we don’t tolerate indiscipline in this Command.”