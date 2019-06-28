<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two drivers have been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing a car belonging to their master in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The suspects, Ifeanyi Jude and Okwudili Okoli were said to be drivers attached to a traditional ruler in the commercial city of the state.

The Nation gathered that the suspects conspired to steal the car where it was parked in the monarch’s residence.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said the arrests were made by police detectives attached to Central Police Station Onitsha in collaboration with Federal Highway Patrol team attached to Enugu State Police Command.

He said the case was being investigated.

He said, “Suspect has conspired with one Okwudili Okoli, 30, and stolen a Toyota Corolla car with Registration Number HRH -01-NEN belonging to His Royal Highness, Igwe of Adazi Ani Community, Robert Nwankwo in his compound at No.1 Niger Drive GRA Onitsha.

“Suspects who are all drivers attached to the Igwe initially denied having any knowledge of such incident when the vehicle was stolen until the principal suspect Ifeanyi Jude was intercepted with the vehicle along Nsukka road Enugu State before he confessed and also indicted his accomplice”.

Mohammed added, “Consequently, following Intelligence report a Lexus Es 300 car with registration number ENU 654 NX stolen from one Okafor Cyril Chima of No.4 Oforma street Enugu was also recovered at No.5 Achalla street Nkpor by police detectives attached to Ogidi Division.

“Vehicle was stolen at the complainant’s residence. Effort is being intensified to get the suspect arrested and bring him to Justice.”