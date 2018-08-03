A 35-year-old commercial driver, Saheed Asimi, was on Friday remanded in prison for allegedly knocking down a pedestrian, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court has ruled.

Chief Magistrate Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi, who gave the ruling, had refused plea of the accused.

He said the accused should be kept behind bars at Kirikiri Prisons for the next 26 days.

The accused, who resides at 11, Lawanson Road, Abati George Street, Surulere, Lagos, is being tried for manslaughter, reckless driving and driving without a licence.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed on July 18 at Ahmmadiya Bus Stop at Abule-Egba on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Akeem said the accused drove recklessly and caused the death of a pedestrian while trying to cross the road.

“Other vehicles had waited for the victim, Mrs Oyeyemi Osilowo, a 62-year-old woman, when she was about to cross the road.

“But the accused who was speeding, failed to stop … he knocked down the woman,” he said.

According to Akeem, the woman died on the spot while the accused was apprehended with the help of pedestrians.

“The police met them at the spot and the accused was later taken to the police station.”

The offences contravened Sections 3, 16, 18 and 20 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

The case has been adjourned until August 29.