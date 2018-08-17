A driver, Adewale Showumi, who allegedly defiled a 7-year-old girl, was on Friday remanded at Ikoyi Prison by an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, said that the accused would be in prison pending the legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Sept. 29, for mention.

Showumi, a private driver who resides at Ferry Street, Oworonshoki area of Lagos, is facing a count charge of defilement of minor.

The offence carries 14 years jail term on conviction.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Lucky Ihiehie, had told the court that the accused committed the offence at his residence on July 12.

Ihiehie said that the accused lured the girl into his room under the pretext of sending her on errand.

“The girl’s father said that when he came back from work, he saw people shouting in the compound while some of them came to tell him that the accused raped his daughter.

“He said he saw his daughter crying and when he asked her what happened she told him that the accused sent her to buy N50. 00, sachet water for him.

“The girl told her father that when she bought the water, the accused asked her to put it inside a rubber that already had water.

“She said that as she was leaving the defendant room he held her and pushed on his bed.

“The victim said that the accused was touching her buttocks and put his hand inside her private part.

“The father of the girl told the police that his daughter tried to shout but the accused covered her mouth and defiled her,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.