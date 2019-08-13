<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a yet-to-be-identified driver, who allegedly killed a tricycle rider, Bassey Aniete, in the Shitta area of Surulere.

Newsmen learnt that the unidentified driver, on Sunday accused the 26-year-old Aniete of bashing his car, which led to an argument between them.

It was gathered that the driver brought out a wheel spanner from his vehicle and allegedly beat Aniete repeatedly on the forehead with it.

A tricycle operator in the area, who identified himself simply as Wisdom, told newsmen on Monday that Aniete was rushed to a nearby hospital when blood started gushing out of his forehead.

Wisdom said, “Aniete picked a passenger from Lawanson to Shitta and had an argument with a man, who alleged that he bashed his car. The man alighted from his car and started fighting with Aniete and along the line, he dashed into his car and brought out a wheel spanner and used it to hit Aniete on the forehead till blood started gushing out.

“Aniete was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. People in the neighbourhood allowed the driver of the car to escape from the scene.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department were on the trail of the fleeing driver.

“The person, who beat the tricycle rider with a spanner, absconded but we are investigating the matter. “The tricycle rider couldn’t make it to the hospital before he died. Our homicide department at the SCIID is on the matter and we are on the trail of the driver/owner of the car.”