A commercial bus driver, who drove against the traffic reportedly knocked down and killed an official of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Malik Badru on Friday.

The incident occurred along Owode-Ijako Road, Ota, while the deceased was discharging his duty.

TRACE Corps Commander/CEO ‘Seni Ogunyemi, who broke the sad news said the incident happened on Friday at about 4.30 p. m. at Owode-Ijako area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

He said the operative was knocked down shortly after he had finished the day’s job, by an LT commercial bus driving against the traffic.

The driver of the vehicle later fled the scene.

Owoseni said, “The convoy of the Deputy Governor of Ogun State which coincidentally was on the road, chased the driver, but unfortunately he jumped down from the bus into the swampy bush, abandoning the bus in the middle of the road. ”

He said the Deputy governor’s team took Badru to the General Hospital at Ifo for medical attention before he was later transferred to a specialist hospital in Abeokuta for intensive treatment.

According to Ogunyemi, the deputy governor deposited some money for immediate commencement of treatment of the victim.

He said that it was unfortunate that the operative eventually died.

Meanwhile, Ogunyemi has warned motorists to desist from driving against traffic, as no erring driver apprehended would be spared from facing the wrath of the law.