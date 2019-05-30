<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Grade 1 Area Court at Mpape, Abuja, has granted N500, 000 bail to Lucky Osagie, accused of cheating a businessman, Emmanuel Akpan.

Osagie, who lives at Jahi II area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is being tried for criminal breach of trust; criminal misappropriation and cheating.

The prosecutor, Mr. Dominic Abba, told the court that the case was reported at Mabushi Police Station by Akpan, who lives in the same area with the defendant.

He said sometime in August 2016, the defendant was allegedly entrusted with an 18-seater Mitsubishi bus marked KSF 170 CG, valued at N450,000, for commercial purposes.

The prosecutor said the defendant and Akpan had agreed that the defendant should be remitting N40,000 weekly to Akpan as returns from the business.

Abba said instead, the defendant allegedly refused to remit the amount and took the bus to an unknown destination where he turned it into his personal use.

He said the offence contravened sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Osagie pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to N500, 000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

The judge adjourned the case till July 3 for hearing.