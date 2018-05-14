A 25-year-old driver, Seun Olowokeere, who allegedly stole his employer’s N170, 000, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Olowokeere, who resides at Oun Adio Market area of Ibadan, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the accused committed the offences with some other persons still at large on March 18 at 4:00 p.m., along Tegna Road, Niger State.

Unah said the accused stole the money from the complainant, Mr Victor Agwu, after their truck developed a mechanical fault on their way from Kano to Lagos.

“The complainant asked the accused to look after the truck while he went in search of a mechanic.

“Before the complainant got back, the accused had broken into the pigeon-hole of the truck, stolen the N170, 000 and ran away to Ibadan,” he said.

Unah said the accused was later arrested at Ebute-Ero market in Lagos Island.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Our newsmen reports that Section 287 stipulates a seven-year imprisonment for stealing while Section 411 provides a two-year jail term for conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until May 28, for mention.