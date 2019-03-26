<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 28-year-old driver, Ganiyu Abubakar, who allegedly drove a Mazda car while under the influence of alcohol and killed a man, on Tuesday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos.

The police charged Abubakar with five counts of manslaughter, reckless driving, driving under the alcoholic influence, driving without valid driver’s licence and driving without roadworthiness.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 15, at about 3.30 p.m., near Redeem Christian Church of God, on Badagry Seme expressway, Badagry, Lagos.

Ikem alleged that the accused drove a white coloured-Mazda car with registration number GGE 77 DP, while under the influence of alcohol and killed Ola Jimoh, 22, a resident of Asiri-Abi Str. Hospital road, Badagry.

He also said the accused operated on the public highway driving motor without a valid driver’s licence.

Abubakar said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 20,18, 21, 1 and 2 of RTA CAP 124, Law of Lagos State of Nigeria,” he said.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomoya, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaya ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

He adjourned the case until May 7, for hearing.