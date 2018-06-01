A 45-year-old driver, Adekunle Ajayi, has appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a Volkswagen bus valued at N800,000.

Ajayi, who resides at Ijegun area of Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offence on April 17 at Igando, Lagos.

He said in court on Friday that the accused collected the bus based on hire purchase from the complainant, Mr Saheed Adelabe, to deliver a certain amount of money daily.

“The accused collected the bus from the complainant on a daily basis delivery but after some days, he called the complainant to inform him that the bus had been stolen.

“The complainant reported the case to the Police and the accused was arrested for questioning,’’ he said

Awase said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes a three-year jail term for stealing.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs F. F. George, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 6 for mention.