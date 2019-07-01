<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 30-year-old driver, Garuba Babatunde, who drove a vehicle in a dangerous manner that resulted in the death of two persons, on Monday appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State.

Babatunde, whose address was not given, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and manslaughter.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 22 at Amazing grace winner, Idiroko road, Ota.

Mustapha said that the accused drove a Toyota Camry car with registration number GGE 799 AY in a dangerous and reckless manner that led to the death of two people, Chibueze Egbe, 30, and Ebenezer Ojutola, 35.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 5 and 6(1) of the Federal Highway Act Cap 135 of Revised Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun State Government.

He adjourned the case until July 17 for mention.