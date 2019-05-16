<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A driver, Abraham Joseph, 35, who was accused of sexually assaulting his two stepdaughters, on Wednesday appeared at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The girls are aged 9 and 12.

Prosecuting Inspector Christopher John said the defendant committed the offence on May 5, at noon, at his home.

John said the case was reported to the police by the girls’ mother

The accused pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate P. E. Nwaka admitted the defendant to N200, 000 bail with two sureties in the like sum and adjourned till June 13.