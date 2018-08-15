A 29-year-old driver, Ikechukwu Abonyi, on Wednesday appeared before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly assaulting a police woman while on lawful duty.

Abonyi, who resides at Idu Abuja, is facing a three-count charge of causing obstruction, criminal intimidation and assaulting a police woman.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, told the court that the defendant was arrested by Cpl. Elizabeth Elgege of the Area Command, Traffic Unit, Abuja, on Aug. 8.

Obatomi said that the defendant caused obstruction on the public highway.

The prosecutor said that the defendant seized the police woman’s phone while on lawful duty and inflicted injuries on her.

The offences contravened Sections 112, 273 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, granted the defendant N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Ado directed that the surety must be a member of Taxi Union Association in Abuja and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 12.