A 29-year-old driver, Agbanuji Michael, who allegedly absconded with his employer’s car, on Tuesday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja.

Michael, who lives in Kuje Area Council, FCT, is charged with two counts of criminal misappropriation and cheating.

The prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the matter was reported at the Dakwa Police Station Abuja, on June 18, by Mr Oniwon Ogirima of No 14 Ibrahim Atta close Police estate Abuja.

Ogada said that on June 28 2018, the complainant gave the defendant his Mitsubishi space Wagon model to drive as taxi.

He said that the complainant told the defendant to be remitting N6, 000 monthly but he dishonestly took the vehicle to unknown destination.

The prosecution said that the defendant deliberately refused to remit the money and converted the vehicle valued at N1.5 million to his own personal use.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilt.

The judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 18 for hearing