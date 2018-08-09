An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 38-year-old driver, Clement Momodu, in Kirikiri Prisons over alleged defilement of a school pupil where he works.

The accused, who resides at 4 Peace Crescent, Alagbado, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for defilement of an 11-year-old girl.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the offence was committed on July 28 at a primary school in Alausa, Ikeja.

John said that the accused, who is the school driver, lured the girl into the school bus during break time, covered her mouth and defiled her.

“The head teacher opened the bus and caught the accused while defiling the girl.

“With the help of the gate men, he was apprehended and brought to the police station,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the plea of the accused was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, adjourned the case until Sept. 3 for mention.