A 28-year-old man, Emmanuel Nwachukwu, who allegedly stole his employer’s truck valued at N8 million, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Standing trial on two-count charge of stealing and damage, the accused, a driver , resides at 5 Jayeola St., Sango-Ota in Ogun.

The accused, who is the driver of the truck belonging to the complainant, Chief Kunle Owonifari, disappeared with it on July 31 at 33 Ipodo St., Ikeja, according to the Prosecutor, Insp. Raphael Donny.

He said the truck with registration no. SMK 715 XQ, valued at N8 million could not be found where it was parked and the accused who drives it also disappeared.

“Efforts to locate the accused were unsuccessful and his telephone line was switched off.

“The accused was sighted by one of the complainant’s staff some weeks after and he raised an alarm.

“With the help of passersby, he was apprehended and brought to the police station,” Donny told the court.

“The accused later took the police to where the truck was kept and it was discovered that it has been damaged.”

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 351 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Before adjourning the case until Oct. 17, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused a bail of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.