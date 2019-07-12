<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Friday sentenced one Friday Longkes, to four years imprisonment for stealing a tricycle.

The presiding Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating and begged the court for leniency.

Suleiman however, gave the convict an option of N 10,000 fine for breach of trust and N650, 000, compensation to be paid in instalments of N 35, 000 monthly or face four years imprisonment.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat had told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo Jos police division, on July 1, by one Bitrus Pam.

The prosecutor revealed that Pam reported that in April 2018, he gave his tricycle valued at N120, 000 to the accused who was meant to remit the sum of N 2,000 daily.

He, however, said that the accused person failed to remit the said amount as promised and sold the tricycle without his consent and converted the money for his own use.

Gokwat revealed that during police investigation, the accused person confessed to having committed the crime.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened section 297a and punishable under section 307 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.