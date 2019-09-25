<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Wednesday sentenced a 37 year-old driver, Abdullahi Adamu, to two years imprisonment for breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, however, gave Adamu an option of N20, 000 fine, and to also pay compensation of N522, 000 to the complainant.

Suleiman said the compensation should be paid on three months installment, adding that the judgment would serve as deterrent to other people of his like.

The sentence followed the plea of guilty by Adamu to the charges.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on Aug. 30 at the Area Command Metro by Abdullahi Napan of Laranto, Jos.

Gokwat said that the convict was given a 12-tyre truck for commercial purposes, conveying goods from Jos to other states and remit certain amount to the owner in return.

“The driver use the truck for a while and realised the sum of N750, 000, and kept it for his personal use.

“He later abandoned the truck at a park,” said the prosecutor.

The charges, according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 297, 307 and 294 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.