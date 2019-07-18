<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A driver, Chinazo Onoh, was brought before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday for allegedly stealing household items worth N10 million.

Onoh, 34, residing in Yaba, Lagos, was contracted to transport the items to Ghana.

He faces a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that Onoh committed the offence in February this year at Jibowu, Yaba.

According to Oriabure, the complainant, Mrs Faith Akiri, a logistics officer, gave Onoh a truckload of household items to deliver to her client in Ghana.

He stated that the defendant was given 27 furniture, 25 bedroom facilities, glassware, suitcases of clothes, window blinds and various artworks, all valued at N10 million.

Oriabure told the court that the defendant redirected the properties to Jaga in Kebbi and kept lying to the complainant that he was in Togo and that the truck had broken down.

“My lord, upon investigation, it was discovered that the defendant was still in Lagos and that he had sent the properties to someone in Kebbi.

“The properties are however, yet to be recovered,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Newsmen reports that the offence of stealing attracts three years imprisonment upon conviction.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of two million naira with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Ojuromi, said the sureties must be above 40 years, be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ojuromi adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.