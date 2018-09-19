A 38-year-old driver, Saliu Olabiyi, who allegedly stole his employer’s truck valued at N2.5 million was on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides at 23, New Era St., Alimosho, Lagos is being tried for stealing.

The prosecutor, Asp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 25 at Araromi area, Alimosho in Lagos.

Ogu said that the accused was a driver in charge of the truck owned by his employer, Mr Jonathan Ochuba.

“The accused drives the truck and when the employer wanted to sell, he told him he was interested in buying but because of the price placed on it he could not afford it.

“The truck was found missing where it was parked and the accused was suspected to have stolen it, “he said.

Ogu added that the accused was arrested.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun granted the accused to a bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for mention.