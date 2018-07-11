A 50-year-old commercial bus driver, Solari Oputa, was on Wednesday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his wife, Keji.

The defendant, who resides at No.1, RS Oputa Street, Cele Naiza, Ijanikin area of Lagos, is facing two counts of assault and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akpam Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 2 at his residence.

He told the court that the accused, who had earlier boasted that nothing would happen to him, allegedly assaulted his wife with a rod, and threatened to kill her.

He said the offences contravened sections 411 and 56 (A) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria 2011.

Section 56 provides that any person who threatens violence and found guilty of misdemeanor, is liable to one year imprisonment.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Abiodun Etti, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum, who must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until August 22 for hearing.