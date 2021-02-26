



There was a mild drama on Friday when security operatives intercepted the convoy of self-acclaimed Yoruba Youth leader, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Igboho was said to be heading to Lagos when a combined team of policemen and Department of State Services (DSS) intercepted his convoy.

In a video trending online, Igboho was seen shirtless as he walked in the midst of a crowd of young people.

Vans of ‘Operation Burst’, a security outfit, were also seen in the video.

A source told newsmen that Igboho was not the target of the security operatives who were on the trail of a criminal suspect.

According to the source, when the security operatives flagged him down, he identified himself and the people accompanying him charged at the operatives, thinking it was an attempt to arrest him.





But the security operatives allowed him to continue with his journey after establishing that he is not the one they were after.

After the crisis instigated by Igboho in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, had ordered his arrest.

Through his utterances and action, Igboho had incited violence against the Fulani community in Oyo.

Accusing herders and Fulanis of being behind high rate of crime in Igangan, Ibarapa LGA, he had given them a seven-day ultimatum to leave the community.

At the expiration of the ultimatum, Fulanis were targeted in the community.

Houses were set ablaze, vehicles vandalised and many of them were forced to relocate to safer communities.