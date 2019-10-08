<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 21-year-old man, Segun Balogun, who was docked before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo on Monday for alleged stealing collapsed in court after hearing charges against him.

The accused person, according to the charge sheet, committed the offence on October 4 at Nelson Mandela freedom park, Osogbo.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge of stealing.

The court clerk read the first offence on the charge sheet to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

However, before the clerk could finish reading the second charge, the accused person slumped right in the dock.

The prosecutor, Adeoye Kayode, told the court that the accused person was healthy before he was brought to the court.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Risikat Olayemi, asked the accused person to be taken to the hospital for proper medication and adjourned the case till October 14 for mention.