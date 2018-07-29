A medical doctor, Olawale Raji, has been arrested alongside a nurse, Funmilayo Olusegun, for allegedly causing the death of a pregnant woman, through abortion.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to journalists on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested on July 26, following a complaint by a sister of the deceased

“Police in Ogun state on the 26th of July arrested one Dr, Olawale Raji and a nurse Olusegun Funmilayo for carrying out an abortion that led to the death of one Aminat Iyanda Atisola.

“Their arrest followed a complaint from the the sister of the deceased one Bose Kazeem f’ of no 6, ireakari St Atan ota,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman said Ms Kazeem reported that her deceased sister was two months pregnant and contracted the service of the two suspects who work in a private hospital for abortion.

“She stated further that the suspects carried out the unlawful act right inside the house of the deceased,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

He added that trouble started when the deceased started having complications shortly after the abortion. She was rushed to the Federal Medical Center Abeokuta for treatment but died on the way.

“On receiving the report, the DPO Onipanu Division SP Sangobiyi Johnson led his team of detectives to the scene where the two medical practitioners were promptly arrested,” he said.

Mr Oyeyemi stated that,the corpse of the 35 years old deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital morgue, Abeokuta for postmortem examination.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.

“He equally warned that abortion remains an unlawful act and whoever caught engaging in it without any medical justification will have the law of the land to contend with.

“The Commissioner further appealed to members of the public to always seek lawful professional advice on any health related issue.”

Abortion is largely illegal in Nigeria thus putting thousands of women at risk as they try to get abortion through unsafe means.