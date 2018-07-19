A 35-year-old medical doctor, Emmanuel Okolo, who allegedly slapped a nurse working in his hospital, was on Thursday brought before an Epe Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Police Prosecutor Moses Oyekanmi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Wednesday, at 2 am at Awoyaya hospital in Ibeju-Lekki.

The police charged Okolo, who lives at Epe with assault.

Oyekanmi said Okolo argued with Dorcas Adeyara, who was a resident nurse in his hospital over the state of a patient’s room and during the course of the argument, he slapped her across her face.

“My Lord, the accused caused serious bodily injury to the complainant. He slapped her just because she worked for him. He should be punished for it,” he said.

The offence contravened section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The offence of assault attracts three years’ jail term.

After he pleaded not guilty, Magistrate O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe, admitted him to bail in the sum of N50, 000.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Fowowe-Erusiafe adjourned the case until Aug. 19 for trial.