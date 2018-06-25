A woman, Adaku Ofoegbu, and her brother-in-law, Kalu Samuel, who allegedly duped one Opara Kingsley of N470,000 over a Swedish visa, appeared in an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Ofoegbu 38, and Samuel 30, who claimed to be travelling agents allegedly duped the woman on the pretext of procuring a visa for her.

The accused, both of No. 3, Ramoni St., Lawanson area of Surulere, Lagos, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining under false pretence.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in February in their residence at 1.00 p.m.

According to him, the duo collected N470, 000 from the complainant with a promise to procure a Swedish visa for him but never did.

“The accused collected the money and failed to get the visa as promised; they converted the money into their personal use,’’ he said.

The prosecutor alleged that whenever the complainant asked for his money, the accused threatened his life.

Emurhi said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 prescribes 14 years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 stipulates 15 years for obtaining money by false pretence.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Aug. 2 for mention.