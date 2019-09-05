<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four persons on Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, charged with membership of a secret cult known as “Koko boys” confraternity.

The defendants, Sunday Godwin, 20; Peter Ikechukwu, 29; Soji Ojelabi, 24, and David Isaiah, 24, were charged on two counts bordering on conspiracy and membership of unlawful society.

They, however, denied the committing the offences.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, the defendants committed the offences on Aug. 21, at 11:45p.m. at Ayobo, a suburb of Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendants and their accomplices, still at large, were involved in activities related to a secret cult – Koko boys confraternity.

He said that policemen from the Alimosho Divisional Police Station and some members of a vigilante group arrested the defendants following information that some boys were fighting with weapons within the area.

The prosecutor said that the defendants constituted a threat to the peace of the community.

He said the offences contravened Sections 42(a) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs H. B. Mogaji, granted each of the defendants N50, 000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 20, for mention.